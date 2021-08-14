CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Brighton rallies to beat Burnley 2-1 in Premier League

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 12:27 PM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister scored second-half goals as Brighton came from behind to beat Burnley 2-1 away Saturday in their Premier League opener.

Burnley took the lead via a second-minute header by James Tarkowski, which stood after a VAR check amid Brighton claims that the defender had fouled Maupay. Burnley went on to strike the woodwork twice before halftime, with Johann Berg Gudmundsson hitting the post and Ben Mee the bar.

The visitors capitalized on those near-misses after the break as two substitutes helped them turn things around, with Jakub Moder teeing up Maupay’s equaliser in the 73rd minute and Mac Allister then netting the winner five minutes later.

