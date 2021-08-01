Brazil 3, France 2 (25-22, 37-39, 25-17, 21-25, 20-18) Brazil_Spiker-R. Souza (20-39), W. De Souza (20-39), Y. Leal Hidalgo (18-34)…

Brazil_Spiker-R. Souza (20-39), W. De Souza (20-39), Y. Leal Hidalgo (18-34) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Rezende (3-17), L. Saatkamp (7-26), M. De Souza (1-22), W. De Souza (2-10), Y. Leal Hidalgo (2-6); Server-B. Rezende (0-22), I. Santos (0-2), L. Saatkamp (0-19), M. De Souza (0-16), R. Souza (1-27), W. De Souza (1-21), Y. Leal Hidalgo (0-17); Scorer-W. De Souza (23-70).

France_Spiker-B. Chinenyeze (5-9), S. Boyer (3-7), T. Clevenot (15-33), E. Ngapeth (26-50), J. Patry (21-37) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Chinenyeze (3-28), A. Brizard (1-1), E. Ngapeth (2-10), N. le Goff (5-16); Server-B. Chinenyeze (0-13), S. Boyer (0-3), A. Brizard (0-1), T. Clevenot (0-19), Y. Louati (0-7), E. Ngapeth (1-21), J. Patry (0-17), K. Tillie (0-3), B. Toniutti (0-21), N. le Goff (0-17); Scorer-E. Ngapeth (29-81).

Referees_Wojciech Maroszek, Poland. Liu Jiang, China. Heike Kraft, Germany.

