Brazil 2, Spain 1OT

Gold Medal Match
Brazil 2, Spain 1, OT
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|—
|2
|Spain
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Brazil, Cunha, (Alves), 45th+2 minute.
Second Half_2, Spain, Oyarzabal, (Soler), 61st.
First Overtime_None.
Second Overtime_3, Brazil, Malcom, (Santos), 108th.
Yellow Cards_Arana, Brazil, 20th; Garcia, Spain, 26th; Richarlison, Brazil, 31st; Cunha, Brazil, 65th; Luiz, Brazil, 89th; Salvatierra, Spain, 105th+1.
Referee_Chris Beath.
