2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Brazil 2, Spain 1OT

Brazil 2, Spain 1OT

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 10:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Gold Medal Match

Brazil 2, Spain 1, OT

Brazil 1 0 1 2
Spain 0 1 0 1

First Half_1, Brazil, Cunha, (Alves), 45th+2 minute.

Second Half_2, Spain, Oyarzabal, (Soler), 61st.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_3, Brazil, Malcom, (Santos), 108th.

Yellow Cards_Arana, Brazil, 20th; Garcia, Spain, 26th; Richarlison, Brazil, 31st; Cunha, Brazil, 65th; Luiz, Brazil, 89th; Salvatierra, Spain, 105th+1.

Referee_Chris Beath.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up