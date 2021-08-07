Brazil 2, Spain 1OT

Gold Medal Match Brazil 2, Spain 1, OT Brazil 1 0 1 — 2 Spain 0 1 0 — 1…

Gold Medal Match

Brazil 2, Spain 1, OT

Brazil 1 0 1 — 2 Spain 0 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Brazil, Cunha, (Alves), 45th+2 minute.

Second Half_2, Spain, Oyarzabal, (Soler), 61st.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_3, Brazil, Malcom, (Santos), 108th.

Yellow Cards_Arana, Brazil, 20th; Garcia, Spain, 26th; Richarlison, Brazil, 31st; Cunha, Brazil, 65th; Luiz, Brazil, 89th; Salvatierra, Spain, 105th+1.

Referee_Chris Beath.

