All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|83
|48
|.634
|_
|New York
|76
|55
|.580
|7
|Boston
|75
|58
|.564
|9
|Toronto
|69
|61
|.531
|13½
|Baltimore
|40
|90
|.308
|42½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|76
|56
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|64
|64
|.500
|10
|Detroit
|62
|70
|.470
|14
|Kansas City
|59
|71
|.454
|16
|Minnesota
|58
|73
|.443
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|78
|53
|.595
|_
|Oakland
|72
|59
|.550
|6
|Seattle
|70
|62
|.530
|8½
|Los Angeles
|65
|67
|.492
|13½
|Texas
|46
|85
|.351
|32
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|70
|60
|.538
|_
|Philadelphia
|67
|64
|.511
|3½
|New York
|63
|67
|.485
|7
|Washington
|55
|75
|.423
|15
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|80
|52
|.606
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|62
|.534
|9½
|St. Louis
|67
|63
|.515
|12
|Chicago
|57
|75
|.432
|23
|Pittsburgh
|48
|83
|.366
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|Los Angeles
|83
|49
|.629
|1½
|San Diego
|70
|62
|.530
|14½
|Colorado
|60
|71
|.458
|24
|Arizona
|44
|89
|.331
|41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2
Toronto 7, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1
Texas 4, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Houston 4, Seattle 3
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Hentges 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 7, Washington 4
Texas 4, Colorado 3
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3
San Diego 7, Arizona 5
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 3:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 12-5), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
