All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 _ New York 76 55 .580…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 83 48 .634 _ New York 76 55 .580 7 Boston 75 58 .564 9 Toronto 69 61 .531 13½ Baltimore 40 90 .308 42½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 76 56 .576 _ Cleveland 64 64 .500 10 Detroit 62 70 .470 14 Kansas City 59 71 .454 16 Minnesota 58 73 .443 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 53 .595 _ Oakland 72 59 .550 6 Seattle 70 62 .530 8½ Los Angeles 65 67 .492 13½ Texas 46 85 .351 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 60 .538 _ Philadelphia 67 64 .511 3½ New York 63 67 .485 7 Washington 55 75 .423 15 Miami 55 76 .420 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 80 52 .606 _ Cincinnati 71 62 .534 9½ St. Louis 67 63 .515 12 Chicago 57 75 .432 23 Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 84 47 .641 _ Los Angeles 83 49 .629 1½ San Diego 70 62 .530 14½ Colorado 60 71 .458 24 Arizona 44 89 .331 41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Toronto 7, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 6, Boston 1

Texas 4, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Houston 4, Seattle 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 6-6) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-14) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-6) at L.A. Angels (Naughton 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4) at Detroit (Peralta 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Hentges 1-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 7, Washington 4

Texas 4, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 3

San Diego 7, Arizona 5

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 5-6) at Texas (Arihara 2-3), 2:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-8) at Arizona (Widener 2-1), 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 8-6) at Cincinnati (Miley 11-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Washington (Espino 4-4), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 12-5), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

