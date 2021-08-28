CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 80 48 .625 _
New York 76 52 .594 4
Boston 74 56 .569 7
Toronto 66 61 .520 13½
Baltimore 40 87 .315 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 75 55 .577 _
Cleveland 63 63 .500 10
Detroit 62 67 .481 12½
Kansas City 58 70 .453 16
Minnesota 56 72 .438 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 76 52 .594 _
Oakland 70 59 .543
Seattle 69 60 .535
Los Angeles 63 67 .485 14
Texas 44 84 .344 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 69 58 .543 _
Philadelphia 64 64 .500
New York 61 67 .477
Washington 55 72 .433 14
Miami 53 76 .411 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 51 .605 _
Cincinnati 71 59 .546
St. Louis 65 62 .512 12
Chicago 56 74 .431 22½
Pittsburgh 47 82 .364 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 83 45 .648 _
Los Angeles 81 48 .628
San Diego 69 61 .531 15
Colorado 59 69 .461 24
Arizona 44 86 .338 40

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

Houston 5, Texas 4

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Oakland 2

Kansas City 8, Seattle 7, 12 innings

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Detroit (Boyd 3-6), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Texas (Hearn 3-4), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Miami 0

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings

Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0

Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13

San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 0

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-7), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-5), 1:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

