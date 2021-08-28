All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|80
|48
|.625
|_
|New York
|76
|52
|.594
|4
|Boston
|74
|56
|.569
|7
|Toronto
|66
|61
|.520
|13½
|Baltimore
|40
|87
|.315
|39½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|75
|55
|.577
|_
|Cleveland
|63
|63
|.500
|10
|Detroit
|62
|67
|.481
|12½
|Kansas City
|58
|70
|.453
|16
|Minnesota
|56
|72
|.438
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|76
|52
|.594
|_
|Oakland
|70
|59
|.543
|6½
|Seattle
|69
|60
|.535
|7½
|Los Angeles
|63
|67
|.485
|14
|Texas
|44
|84
|.344
|32
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|69
|58
|.543
|_
|Philadelphia
|64
|64
|.500
|5½
|New York
|61
|67
|.477
|8½
|Washington
|55
|72
|.433
|14
|Miami
|53
|76
|.411
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|51
|.605
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|59
|.546
|7½
|St. Louis
|65
|62
|.512
|12
|Chicago
|56
|74
|.431
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|82
|.364
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|83
|45
|.648
|_
|Los Angeles
|81
|48
|.628
|2½
|San Diego
|69
|61
|.531
|15
|Colorado
|59
|69
|.461
|24
|Arizona
|44
|86
|.338
|40
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 3
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Boston 4, Cleveland 3
Houston 5, Texas 4
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Oakland 2
Kansas City 8, Seattle 7, 12 innings
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-7) at Detroit (Boyd 3-6), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 11-4) at Texas (Hearn 3-4), 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 3-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Miami 0
Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 5
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 6, 11 innings
Minnesota 2, Milwaukee 0
Chicago White Sox 17, Chicago Cubs 13
San Diego 5, L.A. Angels 0
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 4-7), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 6-8) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Atlanta (Anderson 5-5), 1:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 10-6), 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Minnesota (Jax 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.