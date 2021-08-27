All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _ New York 75 52 .591…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _ New York 75 52 .591 4 Boston 73 56 .566 7 Toronto 66 60 .524 12½ Baltimore 40 86 .317 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 74 55 .574 _ Cleveland 63 62 .504 9 Detroit 61 67 .477 12½ Kansas City 57 70 .449 16 Minnesota 55 72 .433 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 52 .591 _ Oakland 70 58 .547 5½ Seattle 69 59 .539 6½ Los Angeles 63 66 .488 13 Texas 44 83 .346 31

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 58 .540 _ Philadelphia 63 64 .496 5½ New York 61 66 .480 7½ Washington 54 72 .429 14 Miami 53 75 .414 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 50 .609 _ Cincinnati 70 59 .543 8½ St. Louis 64 62 .508 13 Chicago 56 73 .434 22½ Pittsburgh 47 81 .367 31

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 83 44 .654 _ Los Angeles 81 47 .633 2½ San Diego 68 61 .527 16 Colorado 58 69 .457 25 Arizona 44 85 .341 40

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore 13, L.A. Angels 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Toronto 7

Cleveland 10, Texas 6

Boston 12, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 6

Kansas City 6, Seattle 4

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 10-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-1) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 4-1) at Seattle (Anderson 6-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 5-2) at Detroit (Alexander 2-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-4) at Texas (Allard 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3) at Baltimore (Means 5-6), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 11, St. Louis 7

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 7, Washington 5

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 7

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Mejía 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-4) at Miami (Alcantara 7-12), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 7-5) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 9-12), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Atlanta (Smyly 9-3), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-7), 9:07 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-2), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

