All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 78 48 .619 _ New York 74 52 .587 4 Boston 72 55 .567 6½ Toronto 65 59 .524 12 Baltimore 38 86 .306 39

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 73 54 .575 _ Cleveland 61 62 .496 10 Detroit 61 66 .480 12 Kansas City 56 69 .448 16 Minnesota 54 71 .432 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 74 52 .587 _ Oakland 70 57 .551 4½ Seattle 69 58 .543 5½ Los Angeles 63 64 .496 11½ Texas 44 81 .352 29½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 58 .540 _ Philadelphia 63 62 .504 4½ New York 61 64 .488 6½ Washington 54 70 .435 13 Miami 51 75 .405 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 77 49 .611 _ Cincinnati 69 58 .543 8½ St. Louis 63 61 .508 13 Chicago 55 72 .433 22½ Pittsburgh 46 80 .365 31

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 81 44 .648 _ Los Angeles 79 47 .627 2½ San Diego 68 59 .535 14 Colorado 57 68 .456 24 Arizona 42 85 .331 40

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2

Texas 7, Cleveland 3

L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Boston 11, Minnesota 9

Houston 4, Kansas City 0

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2

Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1

San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4

Detroit 4, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

