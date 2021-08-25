All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|New York
|74
|52
|.587
|4
|Boston
|72
|55
|.567
|6½
|Toronto
|65
|59
|.524
|12
|Baltimore
|38
|86
|.306
|39
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|Cleveland
|61
|62
|.496
|10
|Detroit
|61
|66
|.480
|12
|Kansas City
|56
|69
|.448
|16
|Minnesota
|54
|71
|.432
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|74
|52
|.587
|_
|Oakland
|70
|57
|.551
|4½
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|5½
|Los Angeles
|63
|64
|.496
|11½
|Texas
|44
|81
|.352
|29½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|58
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|63
|62
|.504
|4½
|New York
|61
|64
|.488
|6½
|Washington
|54
|70
|.435
|13
|Miami
|51
|75
|.405
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|77
|49
|.611
|_
|Cincinnati
|69
|58
|.543
|8½
|St. Louis
|63
|61
|.508
|13
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|22½
|Pittsburgh
|46
|80
|.365
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|81
|44
|.648
|_
|Los Angeles
|79
|47
|.627
|2½
|San Diego
|68
|59
|.535
|14
|Colorado
|57
|68
|.456
|24
|Arizona
|42
|85
|.331
|40
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Toronto 2
Texas 7, Cleveland 3
L.A. Angels 14, Baltimore 8
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Boston 11, Minnesota 9
Houston 4, Kansas City 0
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Quintana 0-3) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m.
Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Arizona 2
Tampa Bay 3, Philadelphia 1
San Francisco 8, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 5, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 4
Detroit 4, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 6:30 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
