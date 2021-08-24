All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _ New York 73 52 .584…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _ New York 73 52 .584 4 Boston 71 55 .563 6½ Toronto 65 58 .528 11 Baltimore 38 85 .309 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 72 54 .571 _ Cleveland 61 61 .500 9 Detroit 60 66 .476 12 Kansas City 56 68 .452 15 Minnesota 54 70 .435 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 73 52 .584 _ Oakland 70 56 .556 3½ Seattle 68 58 .540 5½ Los Angeles 62 64 .492 11½ Texas 43 81 .347 29½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 57 .544 _ Philadelphia 63 61 .508 4½ New York 61 63 .492 6½ Washington 53 70 .431 14 Miami 51 74 .408 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _ Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½ St. Louis 63 60 .512 12 Chicago 55 72 .433 22 Pittsburgh 45 80 .360 31

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 80 44 .645 _ Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½ San Diego 68 58 .540 13 Colorado 57 68 .456 23½ Arizona 42 84 .333 39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Toronto 2, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Kansas City 7, Houston 1

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-11) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 8-11) at St. Louis (Lester 4-6), 1:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-7) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-8), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Miami (Cabrera 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-12) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2) at San Diego (Snell 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

