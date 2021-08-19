CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 74 47 .612 _
New York 69 52 .570 5
Boston 69 54 .561 6
Toronto 63 56 .529 10
Baltimore 38 81 .319 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 71 50 .587 _
Cleveland 58 61 .487 12
Detroit 58 64 .475 13½
Minnesota 54 67 .446 17
Kansas City 52 67 .437 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 50 .583 _
Oakland 68 53 .562
Seattle 65 56 .537
Los Angeles 61 61 .500 10
Texas 42 78 .350 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 65 56 .537 _
Philadelphia 61 59 .508
New York 60 60 .500
Washington 52 68 .433 12½
Miami 51 70 .421 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 74 47 .612 _
Cincinnati 65 57 .533
St. Louis 61 58 .513 12
Chicago 54 69 .439 21
Pittsburgh 42 79 .347 32

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 78 43 .645 _
Los Angeles 75 46 .620 3
San Diego 67 56 .545 12
Colorado 55 66 .455 23
Arizona 40 81 .331 38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 7, 11 innings

Washington 8, Toronto 5

L.A. Angels 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 2

Kansas City 3, Houston 2

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Barnes 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-1) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 5-7) at Boston (Sale 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-6) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-4), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, San Diego 5

Washington 8, Toronto 5

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2, 12 innings

Atlanta 11, Miami 9

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Pittsburgh 0

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-12) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-9), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 10-7) at Baltimore (Akin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gilbert 1-1) at Colorado (Gomber 9-7), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 10-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 2-3) at San Diego (Snell 6-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

