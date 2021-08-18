All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|73
|47
|.608
|_
|New York
|68
|52
|.567
|5
|Boston
|69
|53
|.566
|5
|Toronto
|63
|55
|.534
|9
|Baltimore
|38
|80
|.322
|34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|70
|50
|.583
|_
|Cleveland
|58
|60
|.492
|11
|Detroit
|58
|63
|.479
|12½
|Minnesota
|53
|67
|.442
|17
|Kansas City
|51
|67
|.432
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|49
|.588
|_
|Oakland
|68
|52
|.567
|2½
|Seattle
|64
|56
|.533
|6½
|Los Angeles
|60
|61
|.496
|11
|Texas
|42
|77
|.353
|28
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|64
|56
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|61
|58
|.513
|2½
|New York
|59
|60
|.496
|4½
|Washington
|51
|68
|.429
|12½
|Miami
|51
|69
|.425
|13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|73
|47
|.608
|_
|Cincinnati
|65
|56
|.537
|8½
|St. Louis
|61
|57
|.517
|11
|Chicago
|53
|69
|.434
|21
|Pittsburgh
|42
|78
|.350
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|78
|42
|.650
|_
|Los Angeles
|74
|46
|.617
|4
|San Diego
|67
|55
|.549
|12
|Colorado
|54
|66
|.450
|24
|Arizona
|39
|81
|.325
|39
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0
Washington 12, Toronto 6
L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2
Kansas City 3, Houston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (López 3-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 9-6) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
Washington 12, Toronto 6
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0
Colorado 7, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-7) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 3:40 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-12), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
