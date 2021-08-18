All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 73 47 .608 _ New York 68 52 .567…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 73 47 .608 _ New York 68 52 .567 5 Boston 69 53 .566 5 Toronto 63 55 .534 9 Baltimore 38 80 .322 34

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 70 50 .583 _ Cleveland 58 60 .492 11 Detroit 58 63 .479 12½ Minnesota 53 67 .442 17 Kansas City 51 67 .432 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 49 .588 _ Oakland 68 52 .567 2½ Seattle 64 56 .533 6½ Los Angeles 60 61 .496 11 Texas 42 77 .353 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 64 56 .533 _ Philadelphia 61 58 .513 2½ New York 59 60 .496 4½ Washington 51 68 .429 12½ Miami 51 69 .425 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 73 47 .608 _ Cincinnati 65 56 .537 8½ St. Louis 61 57 .517 11 Chicago 53 69 .434 21 Pittsburgh 42 78 .350 31

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 78 42 .650 _ Los Angeles 74 46 .617 4 San Diego 67 55 .549 12 Colorado 54 66 .450 24 Arizona 39 81 .325 39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 3, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 2, Boston 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 0

Washington 12, Toronto 6

L.A. Angels 8, Detroit 2

Kansas City 3, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, Oakland 0

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 1

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (López 3-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-6) at Detroit (Manning 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-6) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 6-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 6-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1

Washington 12, Toronto 6

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 0

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Pittsburgh 3

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-7) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-5) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-12), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 12-2), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

