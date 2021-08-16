All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 _ Boston 69 51 .575 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 72 47 .605 _ Boston 69 51 .575 3½ New York 66 52 .559 5½ Toronto 63 54 .538 8 Baltimore 38 79 .325 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 69 50 .580 _ Cleveland 57 60 .487 11 Detroit 58 62 .483 11½ Minnesota 53 66 .445 16 Kansas City 50 67 .427 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 48 .593 _ Oakland 68 51 .571 2½ Seattle 63 56 .529 7½ Los Angeles 59 61 .492 12 Texas 42 76 .356 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 63 56 .529 _ Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1½ New York 59 58 .504 3 Miami 51 68 .429 12 Washington 50 68 .424 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 72 47 .605 _ Cincinnati 65 55 .542 7½ St. Louis 61 56 .521 10 Chicago 52 69 .430 21 Pittsburgh 42 77 .353 30

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 76 42 .644 _ Los Angeles 73 46 .613 3½ San Diego 67 54 .554 10½ Colorado 53 66 .445 23½ Arizona 38 81 .319 38½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

Texas 7, Oakland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Toronto 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 7, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 2

Minnesota 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Eovaldi 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Detroit (Mize 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Howard 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-5) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 8-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 12-3) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 6, Washington 5

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 14, N.Y. Mets 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 12, Miami 2

Cincinnati 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Colorado 6, San Diego 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 5-1) at Washington (Fedde 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Ynoa 4-2) at Miami (Alcantara 7-10), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-5) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-6), 7:45 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Márquez 10-9), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 8-4) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-11) at San Francisco (Webb 6-3), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

