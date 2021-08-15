CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 71 47 .602 _
Boston 69 51 .575 3
New York 65 52 .556
Toronto 63 54 .538
Baltimore 38 78 .328 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 50 .576 _
Cleveland 57 59 .491 10
Detroit 58 62 .483 11
Minnesota 52 66 .441 16
Kansas City 49 67 .422 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 70 47 .598 _
Oakland 68 50 .576
Seattle 63 56 .529 8
Los Angeles 59 60 .496 12
Texas 42 76 .356 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 62 56 .525 _
Philadelphia 61 57 .517 1
New York 59 57 .509 2
Miami 51 67 .432 11
Washington 50 68 .424 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 72 47 .605 _
Cincinnati 64 55 .538 8
St. Louis 61 56 .521 10
Chicago 52 68 .433 20½
Pittsburgh 42 76 .356 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 76 42 .644 _
Los Angeles 71 46 .607
San Diego 67 53 .558 10
Colorado 52 66 .441 24
Arizona 38 81 .319 38½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Boston 16, Baltimore 2

Detroit 6, Cleveland 4

Oakland 8, Texas 3

Minnesota 12, Tampa Bay 0

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 9, Toronto 3

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 11, Detroit 0

Boston 6, Baltimore 2

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

Texas 7, Oakland 4

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1

Toronto 8, Seattle 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 12, Washington 2

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4

Arizona 7, San Diego 0

Colorado 4, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 6, Washington 5

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Weathers 4-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-9), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at San Francisco (Gausman 11-5), 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

