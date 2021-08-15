All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|71
|47
|.602
|_
|Boston
|69
|51
|.575
|3
|New York
|65
|52
|.556
|5½
|Toronto
|63
|54
|.538
|7½
|Baltimore
|38
|78
|.328
|32
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|68
|50
|.576
|_
|Cleveland
|57
|59
|.491
|10
|Detroit
|58
|62
|.483
|11
|Minnesota
|52
|66
|.441
|16
|Kansas City
|49
|67
|.422
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|47
|.598
|_
|Oakland
|68
|50
|.576
|2½
|Seattle
|63
|56
|.529
|8
|Los Angeles
|59
|60
|.496
|12
|Texas
|42
|76
|.356
|28½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|62
|56
|.525
|_
|Philadelphia
|61
|57
|.517
|1
|New York
|59
|57
|.509
|2
|Miami
|51
|67
|.432
|11
|Washington
|50
|68
|.424
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|72
|47
|.605
|_
|Cincinnati
|64
|55
|.538
|8
|St. Louis
|61
|56
|.521
|10
|Chicago
|52
|68
|.433
|20½
|Pittsburgh
|42
|76
|.356
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|76
|42
|.644
|_
|Los Angeles
|71
|46
|.607
|4½
|San Diego
|67
|53
|.558
|10
|Colorado
|52
|66
|.441
|24
|Arizona
|38
|81
|.319
|38½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Boston 16, Baltimore 2
Detroit 6, Cleveland 4
Oakland 8, Texas 3
Minnesota 12, Tampa Bay 0
St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 9, Toronto 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Detroit 0
Boston 6, Baltimore 2
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
Texas 7, Oakland 4
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 1
Toronto 8, Seattle 3
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Harvey 6-11) at Tampa Bay (McHugh 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2) at Minnesota (Jax 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 5-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-6), 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1
Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Atlanta 12, Washington 2
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings
St. Louis 9, Kansas City 4
Arizona 7, San Diego 0
Colorado 4, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 6, Washington 5
Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 7, Kansas City 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2) at Miami (Garrett 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-1) at Cincinnati (Miley 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-5) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-9), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at San Francisco (Gausman 11-5), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
