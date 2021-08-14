CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 71 45 .612 _
Boston 68 51 .571
New York 63 52 .548
Toronto 62 53 .539
Baltimore 38 77 .330 32½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 48 .586 _
Cleveland 56 58 .491 11
Detroit 57 61 .483 12
Minnesota 50 66 .431 18
Kansas City 49 65 .430 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 69 46 .600 _
Oakland 67 49 .578
Seattle 62 55 .530 8
Los Angeles 58 59 .496 12
Texas 41 75 .353 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 61 56 .521 _
Atlanta 60 56 .517 ½
New York 59 56 .513 1
Washington 50 66 .431 10½
Miami 49 67 .422 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 47 .598 _
Cincinnati 63 55 .534
St. Louis 59 56 .513 10
Chicago 52 66 .441 18½
Pittsburgh 42 74 .362 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 75 41 .647 _
Los Angeles 70 46 .603 5
San Diego 66 52 .559 10
Colorado 51 65 .440 24
Arizona 37 80 .316 38½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 8, Baltimore 1

Texas 8, Oakland 6

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Tampa Bay 10, Minnesota 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 3, Toronto 2

Saturday’s Games

Boston 16, Baltimore 2

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 0-6) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-8), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Minnesota (Barnes 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Texas (Allard 2-10), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 9-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 9-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 4, Washington 2

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 0

Miami 14, Chicago Cubs 10

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 10 innings

Arizona 3, San Diego 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 8-3) at Washington (Espino 3-3), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 6-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-5), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-8) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Gallen 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

