CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. state superintendent supports in-person learning | DC high school athletes urged to wear masks | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 69 45 .605 _
Boston 66 50 .569 4
New York 63 51 .553 6
Toronto 62 51 .549
Baltimore 38 74 .339 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 48 .583 _
Cleveland 55 57 .491 10½
Detroit 56 60 .483 11½
Minnesota 50 65 .435 17
Kansas City 49 64 .434 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 68 46 .596 _
Oakland 66 48 .579 2
Seattle 60 55 .522
Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½
Texas 40 74 .351 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 59 55 .518 _
Philadelphia 59 55 .518 _
New York 57 55 .509 1
Washington 50 63 .442
Miami 48 67 .417 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 69 46 .600 _
Cincinnati 61 54 .530 8
St. Louis 57 56 .504 11
Chicago 52 64 .448 17½
Pittsburgh 41 73 .360 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 73 41 .640 _
Los Angeles 69 45 .605 4
San Diego 66 50 .569 8
Colorado 51 63 .447 22
Arizona 35 80 .304 38½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5, Colorado 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3

Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Colorado 1

Miami 7, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 10-4) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 9-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-12) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM, VA recount digital transformation hits and misses

CBP CIO says agency ahead of schedule migrating apps to the cloud

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up