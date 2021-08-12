All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 45 .605 _ Boston 66 50 .569 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 45 .605 _ Boston 66 50 .569 4 New York 63 51 .553 6 Toronto 62 51 .549 6½ Baltimore 38 74 .339 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 67 48 .583 _ Cleveland 55 57 .491 10½ Detroit 56 60 .483 11½ Minnesota 50 65 .435 17 Kansas City 49 64 .434 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 46 .596 _ Oakland 66 48 .579 2 Seattle 60 55 .522 8½ Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½ Texas 40 74 .351 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 59 55 .518 _ Philadelphia 59 55 .518 _ New York 57 55 .509 1 Washington 50 63 .442 8½ Miami 48 67 .417 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 69 46 .600 _ Cincinnati 61 54 .530 8 St. Louis 57 56 .504 11 Chicago 52 64 .448 17½ Pittsburgh 41 73 .360 27½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 73 41 .640 _ Los Angeles 69 45 .605 4 San Diego 66 50 .569 8 Colorado 51 63 .447 22 Arizona 35 80 .304 38½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5, Colorado 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3

Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Houston 5, Colorado 1

Miami 7, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 10-4) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 9-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-12) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.