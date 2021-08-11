All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 44 .611 _ Boston 65 50 .565 5…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 69 44 .611 _ Boston 65 50 .565 5 New York 62 51 .549 7 Toronto 61 51 .545 7½ Baltimore 38 73 .342 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 67 47 .588 _ Cleveland 55 56 .495 10½ Detroit 55 60 .478 12½ Kansas City 49 63 .438 17 Minnesota 49 65 .430 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 67 46 .593 _ Oakland 65 48 .575 2 Seattle 59 55 .518 8½ Los Angeles 57 57 .500 10½ Texas 40 73 .354 27

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 59 54 .522 _ Atlanta 58 55 .513 1 New York 56 55 .505 2 Washington 50 62 .446 8½ Miami 47 67 .412 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 68 46 .596 _ Cincinnati 61 53 .535 7 St. Louis 56 56 .500 11 Chicago 52 63 .452 16½ Pittsburgh 41 72 .363 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 72 41 .637 _ Los Angeles 68 45 .602 4 San Diego 66 49 .574 7 Colorado 51 62 .451 21 Arizona 35 79 .307 37½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 9, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Houston 5, Colorado 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 11-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-5) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-1), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 5, Colorado 0

San Francisco 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 6, Miami 5

Washington at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-11), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 5:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-6) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 10-8) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

