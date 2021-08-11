All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|69
|44
|.611
|_
|Boston
|65
|50
|.565
|5
|New York
|62
|51
|.549
|7
|Toronto
|61
|51
|.545
|7½
|Baltimore
|38
|73
|.342
|30
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|47
|.588
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|56
|.495
|10½
|Detroit
|55
|60
|.478
|12½
|Kansas City
|49
|63
|.438
|17
|Minnesota
|49
|65
|.430
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|65
|48
|.575
|2
|Seattle
|59
|55
|.518
|8½
|Los Angeles
|57
|57
|.500
|10½
|Texas
|40
|73
|.354
|27
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|59
|54
|.522
|_
|Atlanta
|58
|55
|.513
|1
|New York
|56
|55
|.505
|2
|Washington
|50
|62
|.446
|8½
|Miami
|47
|67
|.412
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|68
|46
|.596
|_
|Cincinnati
|61
|53
|.535
|7
|St. Louis
|56
|56
|.500
|11
|Chicago
|52
|63
|.452
|16½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|72
|.363
|26½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|72
|41
|.637
|_
|Los Angeles
|68
|45
|.602
|4
|San Diego
|66
|49
|.574
|7
|Colorado
|51
|62
|.451
|21
|Arizona
|35
|79
|.307
|37½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 9, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4
Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 4
Houston 5, Colorado 0
Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Bassitt 11-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Manning 2-5) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 9-5), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-1), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1
Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Houston 5, Colorado 0
San Francisco 8, Arizona 7
San Diego 6, Miami 5
Washington at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Fedde 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-11), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 5:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-6) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 10-8) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
