Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 69 44 .611 _
Boston 65 50 .565 5
New York 62 51 .549 7
Toronto 61 51 .545
Baltimore 38 73 .342 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 47 .588 _
Cleveland 55 56 .495 10½
Detroit 55 60 .478 12½
Kansas City 49 63 .438 17
Minnesota 49 65 .430 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 67 46 .593 _
Oakland 65 48 .575 2
Seattle 59 55 .518
Los Angeles 57 57 .500 10½
Texas 40 73 .354 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 54 .522 _
Atlanta 58 55 .513 1
New York 56 55 .505 2
Washington 50 62 .446
Miami 47 67 .412 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 68 46 .596 _
Cincinnati 61 53 .535 7
St. Louis 56 56 .500 11
Chicago 52 63 .452 16½
Pittsburgh 41 72 .363 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 72 41 .637 _
Los Angeles 68 45 .602 4
San Diego 66 49 .574 7
Colorado 51 62 .451 21
Arizona 35 79 .307 37½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 6, Toronto 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 9, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 4

Houston 5, Colorado 0

Toronto 4, L.A. Angels 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Bassitt 11-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-5) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 7-8) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 9-5), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 6-1), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 3, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Houston 5, Colorado 0

San Francisco 8, Arizona 7

San Diego 6, Miami 5

Washington at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Fedde 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-11), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 5:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-6) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 10-8) at San Francisco (Webb 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

