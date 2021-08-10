All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|68
|44
|.607
|_
|Boston
|65
|49
|.570
|4
|New York
|62
|50
|.554
|6
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|7
|Baltimore
|38
|72
|.345
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|67
|46
|.593
|_
|Cleveland
|55
|55
|.500
|10½
|Detroit
|54
|60
|.474
|13½
|Kansas City
|48
|63
|.432
|18
|Minnesota
|48
|65
|.425
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|2
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|7½
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|10
|Texas
|39
|73
|.348
|27
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|59
|53
|.527
|_
|Atlanta
|57
|55
|.509
|2
|New York
|56
|55
|.505
|2½
|Washington
|50
|62
|.446
|9
|Miami
|47
|66
|.416
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Cincinnati
|61
|52
|.540
|5½
|St. Louis
|55
|56
|.495
|10½
|Chicago
|52
|61
|.460
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|71
|.366
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Los Angeles
|67
|45
|.598
|4
|San Diego
|65
|49
|.570
|7
|Colorado
|51
|61
|.455
|20
|Arizona
|35
|78
|.310
|36½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 8, Miami 3
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 5:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.