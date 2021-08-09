CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 _
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 61 50 .550
Toronto 60 50 .545 7
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 66 46 .589 _
Cleveland 54 55 .495 10½
Detroit 54 60 .474 13
Kansas City 48 62 .436 17
Minnesota 48 64 .429 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 _
Oakland 64 48 .571 2
Seattle 59 54 .522
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10
Texas 39 73 .348 27

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 _
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2
New York 56 55 .505
Washington 50 62 .446 9
Miami 47 65 .420 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 _
Cincinnati 61 51 .545 5
St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½
Chicago 52 61 .460 14½
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 71 41 .634 _
Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4
San Diego 64 49 .566
Colorado 51 61 .455 20
Arizona 35 78 .310 36½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6

Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0

Toronto 9, Boston 8

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

Minnesota 7, Houston 5

Oakland 6, Texas 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4

Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5

Colorado 13, Miami 8

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

