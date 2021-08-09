All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|68
|44
|.607
|_
|Boston
|65
|49
|.570
|4
|New York
|61
|50
|.550
|6½
|Toronto
|60
|50
|.545
|7
|Baltimore
|38
|72
|.345
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Cleveland
|54
|55
|.495
|10½
|Detroit
|54
|60
|.474
|13
|Kansas City
|48
|62
|.436
|17
|Minnesota
|48
|64
|.429
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Oakland
|64
|48
|.571
|2
|Seattle
|59
|54
|.522
|7½
|Los Angeles
|56
|56
|.500
|10
|Texas
|39
|73
|.348
|27
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|59
|53
|.527
|_
|Atlanta
|57
|55
|.509
|2
|New York
|56
|55
|.505
|2½
|Washington
|50
|62
|.446
|9
|Miami
|47
|65
|.420
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|66
|46
|.589
|_
|Cincinnati
|61
|51
|.545
|5
|St. Louis
|55
|56
|.495
|10½
|Chicago
|52
|61
|.460
|14½
|Pittsburgh
|41
|71
|.366
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|71
|41
|.634
|_
|Los Angeles
|67
|45
|.598
|4
|San Diego
|64
|49
|.566
|7½
|Colorado
|51
|61
|.455
|20
|Arizona
|35
|78
|.310
|36½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 6
Seattle 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
Toronto 9, Boston 8
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5
Minnesota 7, Houston 5
Oakland 6, Texas 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Matz 9-6), 6:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Mize 6-6) at Baltimore (Akin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-7) at Cleveland (McKenzie 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-3) at Boston (Rodríguez 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-5) at Minnesota (Jax 2-1), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Lynch 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 5-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-4), 10:07 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Allard 2-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 4
Kansas City 6, St. Louis 5
Colorado 13, Miami 8
San Diego 2, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, L.A. Angels 2
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 9-4) at Philadelphia (Nola 7-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Happ 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 4-6) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 7-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-6), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-6) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 9:45 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at San Diego (Stammen 5-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.