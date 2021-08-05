2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 _
Boston 64 45 .587 1
New York 58 49 .542 6
Toronto 56 49 .533 7
Baltimore 38 69 .355 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 45 .583 _
Cleveland 52 53 .495
Detroit 52 58 .473 12
Kansas City 46 60 .434 16
Minnesota 45 63 .417 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 65 43 .602 _
Oakland 61 48 .560
Seattle 58 51 .532
Los Angeles 54 54 .500 11
Texas 39 69 .361 26

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 56 51 .523 _
Philadelphia 55 53 .509
Atlanta 54 54 .500
Washington 49 59 .454
Miami 46 62 .426 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 44 .596 _
Cincinnati 57 51 .528
St. Louis 53 54 .495 11
Chicago 52 57 .477 13
Pittsburgh 41 67 .380 23½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 68 40 .630 _
Los Angeles 65 44 .596
San Diego 62 48 .564 7
Colorado 47 61 .435 21
Arizona 34 75 .312 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Seattle 3

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 3

Toronto 8, Cleveland 6

Boston 4, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 2, Texas 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Baltimore (Means 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-6) at Toronto (Manoah 3-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Houston (Greinke 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10) at Oakland (Bassitt 11-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 5

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Oakland 5, San Diego 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 9, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 3

Atlanta 7, St. Louis 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Houston 5

San Francisco 7, Arizona 1

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 13-4), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-10) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10) at Cincinnati (Miley 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 8-9) at St. Louis (Kim 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-9) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 3-8) at San Diego (Weathers 4-3), 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

