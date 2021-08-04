All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|64
|44
|.593
|_
|Boston
|63
|45
|.583
|1
|New York
|57
|49
|.538
|6
|Toronto
|55
|49
|.529
|7
|Baltimore
|38
|68
|.358
|25
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|63
|44
|.589
|_
|Cleveland
|52
|52
|.500
|9½
|Detroit
|52
|57
|.477
|12
|Kansas City
|45
|60
|.429
|17
|Minnesota
|45
|62
|.421
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|65
|42
|.607
|_
|Oakland
|60
|48
|.556
|5½
|Seattle
|58
|50
|.537
|7½
|Los Angeles
|53
|54
|.495
|12
|Texas
|39
|68
|.364
|26
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|55
|51
|.519
|_
|Philadelphia
|54
|53
|.505
|1½
|Atlanta
|53
|54
|.495
|2½
|Washington
|49
|58
|.458
|6½
|Miami
|46
|61
|.430
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|64
|44
|.593
|_
|Cincinnati
|56
|51
|.523
|7½
|St. Louis
|53
|53
|.500
|10
|Chicago
|51
|57
|.472
|13
|Pittsburgh
|41
|66
|.383
|22½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|67
|40
|.626
|_
|Los Angeles
|64
|44
|.593
|3½
|San Diego
|62
|47
|.569
|6
|Colorado
|47
|60
|.439
|20
|Arizona
|34
|74
|.315
|33½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 7, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1
Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2
Detroit 4, Boston 2
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3
San Diego 8, Oakland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 4
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1
Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6
Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings
Arizona 3, San Francisco 1
San Diego 8, Oakland 1
Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
