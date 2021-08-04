2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US men ready for basketball semis | Track records falling | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 _
Boston 63 45 .583 1
New York 57 49 .538 6
Toronto 55 49 .529 7
Baltimore 38 68 .358 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 63 44 .589 _
Cleveland 52 52 .500
Detroit 52 57 .477 12
Kansas City 45 60 .429 17
Minnesota 45 62 .421 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 65 42 .607 _
Oakland 60 48 .556
Seattle 58 50 .537
Los Angeles 53 54 .495 12
Texas 39 68 .364 26

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 55 51 .519 _
Philadelphia 54 53 .505
Atlanta 53 54 .495
Washington 49 58 .458
Miami 46 61 .430

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 64 44 .593 _
Cincinnati 56 51 .523
St. Louis 53 53 .500 10
Chicago 51 57 .472 13
Pittsburgh 41 66 .383 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 67 40 .626 _
Los Angeles 64 44 .593
San Diego 62 47 .569 6
Colorado 47 60 .439 20
Arizona 34 74 .315 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

Arizona 3, San Francisco 1

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After years of contentious negotiations, HHS, NTEU agree to labor relations reset

Senate report seeks to solve 'balkanization' of federal cybersecurity efforts

USPS, exempt from vaccine requirements, sees uptick of employees in quarantine

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up