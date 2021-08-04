All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 _ Boston 63 45 .583 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 64 44 .593 _ Boston 63 45 .583 1 New York 57 49 .538 6 Toronto 55 49 .529 7 Baltimore 38 68 .358 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 63 44 .589 _ Cleveland 52 52 .500 9½ Detroit 52 57 .477 12 Kansas City 45 60 .429 17 Minnesota 45 62 .421 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 65 42 .607 _ Oakland 60 48 .556 5½ Seattle 58 50 .537 7½ Los Angeles 53 54 .495 12 Texas 39 68 .364 26

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 55 51 .519 _ Philadelphia 54 53 .505 1½ Atlanta 53 54 .495 2½ Washington 49 58 .458 6½ Miami 46 61 .430 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 64 44 .593 _ Cincinnati 56 51 .523 7½ St. Louis 53 53 .500 10 Chicago 51 57 .472 13 Pittsburgh 41 66 .383 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 67 40 .626 _ Los Angeles 64 44 .593 3½ San Diego 62 47 .569 6 Colorado 47 60 .439 20 Arizona 34 74 .315 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 7, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 13, Baltimore 1

Seattle 4, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

L.A. Angels 11, Texas 3

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Pérez 7-7) at Detroit (Skubal 6-10), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-8) at Texas (Howard 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Toronto (Stripling 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 6, St. Louis 1

Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 6

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 5, 10 innings

Arizona 3, San Francisco 1

San Diego 8, Oakland 1

Houston 3, L.A. Dodgers 0

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4) at Miami (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10) at Colorado (Márquez 9-8), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 7-8), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Washington (Ross 5-9), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Muller 2-3) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

