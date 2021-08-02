All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 64 42 .604 _ Boston 63 44 .589 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 64 42 .604 _ Boston 63 44 .589 1½ New York 56 48 .538 7 Toronto 54 48 .529 8 Baltimore 37 67 .356 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 62 44 .585 _ Cleveland 51 51 .500 9 Detroit 51 57 .472 12 Kansas City 45 59 .433 16 Minnesota 44 62 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 42 .604 _ Oakland 60 47 .561 4½ Seattle 56 50 .528 8 Los Angeles 52 53 .495 11½ Texas 38 67 .362 25½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 55 49 .529 _ Philadelphia 52 53 .495 3½ Atlanta 52 54 .491 4 Washington 49 56 .467 6½ Miami 44 61 .419 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 63 43 .594 _ Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7 St. Louis 53 52 .505 9½ Chicago 51 56 .477 12½ Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 66 39 .629 _ Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3 San Diego 61 47 .565 6½ Colorado 46 60 .434 20½ Arizona 33 73 .311 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco 5, Houston 3

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-3) at Toronto (Ryu 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Richards 6-6) at Detroit (Peralta 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 6-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3

San Francisco 5, Houston 3

San Diego 8, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 13, Arizona 0

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-6) at Washington (Corbin 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 8-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-5) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kranick 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-7) at St. Louis (Lester 3-5), 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-7) at Colorado (Freeland 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 4-4) at Oakland (Manaea 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 7-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 8-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 11-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

