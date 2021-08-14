CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Barrios, Galván score to…

Barrios, Galván score to help Rapids beat Dynamo 3-1

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 11:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Michael Barrios and Braian Galván scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Houston Dynamo 3-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado (9-4-4) is unbeaten, with two wins, in its last three games and has just one loss in its last eight.

The Dynamo (3-7-9) are winless in their last 12 games dating to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 22.

Mark-Anthony Kaye played a low cross through the area and Barrios put away a one-touch shot to give the Rapids a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Lalas Abubakar headed home a corner kick by Jack Price to give the Rapids a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, and Fafà Picault converted from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time for Houston (3-7-9).

Galván capped the scoring when he side-netted a left-footer from the right side of the penalty area in the 80th minute.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

VA, HHS expand vaccines mandate to nearly all health care workers

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up