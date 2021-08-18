CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Barco, Atlanta United beat Toronto 1-0 for 3rd straight win

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 9:14 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Ezequiel Barco scored in the 20th minute to help Atlanta United beat Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Atlanta (5-6-9) has won three in a row following a 12-game winless streak and is unbeaten in its last four.

Brooks Lennon played an arcing ball from well beyond midfield to Barco near the top of the box, where he beat a defender before bending an arcing shot inside the far post.

Toronto (3-11-6) is winless, with three losses, in its last five games and has an MLS-low 15 points.

