AUTO RACING: 1 Cup Series playoff spot open at Daytona

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Coke Zero Sugar 400

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedue: Saturday, race, 7 p.m.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: William Byron won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race in overtime to get into the playoffs.

Last race: Ryan Blaney held off Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson at Michigan. Kevin Harvick finished 14th, good enough to clinch the 15th of 16 playoff berths with one race remaining in the regular season.

Fast facts: There is one playoff spot open in Sunday’s race. Tyler Reddick can get in with 31 points while Austin Dillon needs help. Both can clinch with an outright win, and the same goes for a host of other drivers. … Kyle Larson can clinch the regular-season championship with 32 points … Two teams were fined $10,000 each after postrace inspections found unsecured lug nuts at Michigan: The 23XI Racing Toyota driven by Bubba Wallace and the No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet driven by Cody Ware. The No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team (Ross Chastain) was also penalized for the Chevrolet losing an axle during the race.

Next race: Sept. 5, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Wawa 250

Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, race, 7:30 p.m.

Track: Daytona International Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 250 miles.

Last year: Justin Haley won after starting ninth.

Last race: A.J. Allmendinger outran Brandon Jones in the third overtime to win for the third time this season and the eighth time in his series career.

Fast facts: Four races remain to set the 12-driver field for the playoffs. … Allmendinger and rookie Ty Gibbs have each won three times, but Allmendinger has done it in 22 starts, Gibbs just 12. … Allmendinger is 35 points behind leader Austin Cindric. Justin Algaier is third, 150 points back.

Next race: Sept. 4, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Sheldon Creed won both stages and led 142 of the 163 laps to win the playoff opener at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Next race: Sept. 5, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Belgian Grand Prix

Site: Ardennes, Belgium.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m.

Track: Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Race distance: 44 laps, 191 miles.

Last year: Lewis Hamilton won after starting on the pole.

Last race: Esteban Ocon earned his first career victory in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Fast facts: Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton leads Max Verstappen by eight points after 11 of 23 scheduled races. … Verstappen has a series-high five victories and Hamilton has four. Both have eight podium finishes. … Sergio Perez and Ocon are the only other race winners so far.

Next race: Sept 5, North Holland, Netherlands.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Josef Newgarden won for the second time this season after starting third.

Next race: Sept. 12, Portland, Oregon.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Steve Torrence won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Brainerd, Minnesota.

Next event: Sept. 1-5, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Friday, Greenwood, Nebraska; Sunday, Rapid City, South Dakota.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

