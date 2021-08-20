Arsenal completes signing of Odegaard from Real Madrid

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal completed the signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on Friday. The 22-year-old Norway international…

The 22-year-old Norway international was on loan in the second half of last season and returns on a long-term contract after Arsenal paid a fee reported to be 35 million euros ($41 million).

“He made us better, we needed more options and alternatives for creativity,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said Friday.

Odegaard scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club last season. The team did not disclose details but it was reported to be a five-year contract.

Real Madrid had signed Odegaard as a teenager and sent him out on various loan deals, including to Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad before Arsenal.

Odegaard won’t be available for Sunday’s match against Chelsea. Arsenal opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 loss at Brentford.

A deal for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was close, Arteta said.

