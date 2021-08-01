2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Argentina 3, United States 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-23)

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Argentina 3, United States 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-23)

Argentina_Spiker-A. Loser (6-10), F. Conte (13-26) (won-total attempts); Blocker-S. Sole (1-7), A. Loser (1-5), B. Lima (3-10), E. Palacios (1-6); Server-L. de Cecco (1-17), M. Sanchez (0-2), S. Sole (1-12), A. Loser (1-12), B. Lima (0-9), F. Conte (3-15), C. Poglajen (1-2), E. Palacios (0-5); Scorer-F. Conte (16-45).

United States_Spiker-M. Anderson (11-23), M. Stahl (3-5), T. Defalco (10-25) (won-total attempts); Blocker-D. Smith (0-1), M. Stahl (2-10), M. Christenson (0-2), T. Defalco (3-7), T. Sander (1-5), M. Holt (1-12); Server-D. Smith (0-2), M. Anderson (0-11), M. Stahl (1-9), M. Christenson (0-9), T. Defalco (0-14), T. Sander (0-11), M. Holt (0-12); Scorer-T. Defalco (13-46).

Referees_Denny Cespedes, Dominican Republic. Vladimir Simonovic, Serbia. Taoufik Boudaya, Tunisia.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

