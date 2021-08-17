CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 6:15 PM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Seattle (7) 16 6 161 1 1 2
2. Las Vegas (7) 16 6 159 2 1 3
3. Connecticut (1) 15 6 138 3 1 5
4. Minnesota 13 7 128 4 3 5
5. Chicago 11 10 110 5 4 6
6. Phoenix 10 10 100 6 5 7
7. Chicago 8 11 76 7 5 10
8. New York 10 12 73 7 7 9
9. Dallas 9 13 59 9 7 11
10. Los Angeles 7 13 43 12 9 11
11. Atlanta 6 14 23 10 10 12
12. Indiana 4 17 22 11 10 12

