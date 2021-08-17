AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Seattle (7)
|16
|6
|161
|1
|1
|2
|2. Las Vegas (7)
|16
|6
|159
|2
|1
|3
|3. Connecticut (1)
|15
|6
|138
|3
|1
|5
|4. Minnesota
|13
|7
|128
|4
|3
|5
|5. Chicago
|11
|10
|110
|5
|4
|6
|6. Phoenix
|10
|10
|100
|6
|5
|7
|7. Chicago
|8
|11
|76
|7
|5
|10
|8. New York
|10
|12
|73
|7
|7
|9
|9. Dallas
|9
|13
|59
|9
|7
|11
|10. Los Angeles
|7
|13
|43
|12
|9
|11
|11. Atlanta
|6
|14
|23
|10
|10
|12
|12. Indiana
|4
|17
|22
|11
|10
|12
