American midfielder Gianluca Busio leaves KC for Venezia

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 6:47 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Gianluca Busio has become the second American to transfer this summer to newly promoted Venezia.

Sporting Kansas City said Thursday the 19-year-old midfielder had joined the Serie A club, which acquired midfielder Tanner Tessmann from Dallas last month.

Busio had eight goals and nine assists in 70 games with Kansas City, which signed him in 2017. He has two goals and three assists in 13 matches this season.

Busio made his U.S. national team debut this summer and played in six matches during the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Venezia is in Italy’s top division for the first time since 2001-02.

