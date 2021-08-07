2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
American coach Jesse Marsch makes winning start with Leipzig

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 12:10 PM

BERLIN (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch’s tenure with Leipzig got off to a flying start Saturday with a 4-0 win at second-division Sandhausen in the first round of the German Cup.

Old acquaintance Dominik Szoboszlai scored the fourth goal three minutes after coming on as a substitute for his Leipzig debut. The highly rated 20-year-old Hungarian forward joined Leipzig from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in January but hadn’t played due to injury.

Marsch also arrived from Salzburg, to take over from Julian Nagelsmann, who left for Bundesliga champion Bayern Munich.

Szoboszlai set up fellow substitute Hee-Chan Hwang shortly after scoring, but the South Korean missed when he had only the Sandhausen goalkeeper to beat.

Willi Orban, Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku scored the visitors’ other goals. Portugal striker André Silva started but failed to score on his Leipzig debut.

Marsch’s team next faces Mainz in its Bundesliga opener next weekend.

Also Saturday, Bundesliga teams Bayer Leverkusen, Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld all beat fourth-tier opposition to progress. Leverkusen won 3-0 at Lokomotiv Leipzig, Stuttgart enjoyed a 6-0 rout of Dynamo Berlin, and Bielefeld got the better of Bayreuth in a 6-3 win.

Augsburg defeated fifth-tier Greifswalder 4-2, third-division Osnabrück upset Werder Bremen, which was relegated from the Bundesliga last season, and second-division Hannover defeated fourth-tier Eintracht Norderstedt.

Borussia Dortmund begins its title defense at third-division Wehen Wiesbaden later.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

