Amar Doman buys CFL’s BC Lions from late owner’s estate

SURREY, British Columbia (AP) — British Columbia entrepreneur Amar Doman has purchased the Canadian Football League’s B.C. Lions from late owner David Braley’s estate.

The team announced the completion of the deal Wednesday.

Braley, a Canadian Football Hall of Famer and former senator, tied in October. Doman is the founder and sole shareholder of the Futura Corporation, an asset management firm.

