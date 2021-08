2021 Little League World Series Glance

At Williamsport, Pa. All Times EDT HANK AARON WEST A, Honolulu, Hawaii; MIDWEST A, Hastings, Neb.; GREAT LAKES A, Taylor,…

At Williamsport, Pa.

All Times EDT

HANK AARON

WEST A, Honolulu, Hawaii; MIDWEST A, Hastings, Neb.; GREAT LAKES A, Taylor, Mich.; NORTHWEST A, Sammamish, Wash.; NEW ENGLAND B, Manchester, Conn.; MID-ATLANTIC B, Toms River, N.J.; SOUTHEAST B, Palm City, Fla.; SOUTHWEST B, Abilene, Texas

TOM SEAVER

SOUTHEAST A, Nolensville, Tenn.; NEW ENGLAND A, Hooksett, N.H.; MID-ATLANTIC A, Oaks, Pa.; SOUTHWEST A, Lafayette, La.; GREAT LAKES B, Hamilton, Ohio; WEST B, Torrance, Calif.; NORTHWEST B, Lake Oswego, Ore.; MIDWEST B, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Double Elimination

Thursday, Aug. 19

Game 1: Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1

Game 2: Ohio 1, Tennessee 0

Game 3: Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2

Game 4: California 10, New Hampshire 2

Friday, Aug. 20

Game 5: Oregon 8, Pennsylvania 2

Game 6: Michigan 8, Florida 0

Game 7: South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0

Game 8: Texas 6, Washington 0

Saturday, Aug. 21

Game 9: New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1

Game 10: New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4

Game 11: Washington 1, Florida 0

Game 12: Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3

Sunday, Aug. 22

Game 13: California 9, Ohio 0

Game 14: Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3

Monday, Aug. 23

Game 15: Michigan 6, Texas 5

Game 16: South Dakota 3, Oregon 0

Game 19: Ohio 8, Louisiana 2

Game 20: Nebraska 3, Washington 2

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Game 17: Texas 2, New Jersey 1

Game 18: New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Game 21: Ohio 4, New Hampshire 3

Game 22: Texas 10, Nebraska 0

Game 23: South Dakota 1, California 0

Game 24: Hawaii 2, Michigan 0

Thursday, Aug. 26

Game 25: Michigan 15, Texas 6

Game 26: Ohio 4, California 2

Saturday, Aug. 28

Tom Seaver Championship

Game 27: Ohio 5, South Dakota 2

Hank Aaron Championship

Game 28: Michigan 2, Hawaii 1

Sunday, Aug. 29

Third Place

Game 29: Hawaii 5, South Dakota 0

Championship

Game 30: Ohio vs. Michigan, 3 p.m.

