CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » 2 more Edmonton Elks…

2 more Edmonton Elks players test positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Two more Edmonton Elks players have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 14 since the Canadian Football League team returned home after beating the B.C. Lions last week.

The Elks announced Thursday that the two positive results came from Wednesday’s PCR tests of all tier-one members of the team.

The team has not identified any of the affected players, but says players, coaches and staff remain in isolation at home and continue to be tested daily.

The Elks said nine players had tested positive in a media availability Monday, a day after the CFL postponed Edmonton’s scheduled game Thursday night at Toronto. The Elks are scheduled to play at Calgary on Monday. Sept. 6.

Edmonton announced Wednesday three additional players tested positive — one from Monday’s testing and two from Tuesday’s testing.

The CFL said the Lions — scheduled to play Ottawa on Saturday — would be closely monitored this week. So far, the team has not announced a positive test.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

Data quality, framework, accessibility are key to implementing emerging technologies

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up