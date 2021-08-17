2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
17-year-old Slonina has 4 saves, Fire ties NYCFC 0-0

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 10:13 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Slonina became the youngest goalkeeper to start an MLS game and finished with four saves to help the Chicago Fire tie New York City FC 0-0 on Wednesday night.

At 17 years, 81 days, Slonina broke the record set by David Monsalve (18 years, 220 days) in 2007 with Toronto FC.

New York City (8-5-3) played a man down after Keaton Parks was shown his second yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Chicago (3-9-5) has lost only two of its last eight games after losing seven of its previous eight matches.

