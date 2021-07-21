Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Sports » Zimmerman to miss rest…

Zimmerman to miss rest of Gold Cup with strained hamstring

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 12:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman will miss the rest of the CONCACAF Gold Cup because of a strained hamstring.

Zimmerman was hurt early in the first half of Sunday’s 1-0 win over Canada, which completed the group stage.

The U.S. plays Jamaica in the quarterfinals on Sunday at Arlington, Texas.

New England defender Henry Kessler and San Jose forward Cade Cowell are reporting to U.S. training camp, the team said Tuesday. A team can ask to replace an injured player up to 24 hours before its quarterfinal.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Paid leave expansion for federal employees advances after contentious committee debate

OPM will reassume full control over CHCO Council, with efforts to elevate human capital group underway

National Guard readies severe budget measures to cover this year's Capitol security costs

Remote work arrangements spark new questions about old federal workforce policies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up