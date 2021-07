Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Wednesday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Wednesday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Quarterfinals Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Denis Shapovalov (10), Canada, def. Karen Khachanov (25), Russia, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4. Hubert Hurkacz (14), Poland, def. Roger Federer (6), Switzerland, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3. Men’s Doubles Quarterfinals Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Casper Ruud, Norway, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, 7-6 (0), 6-4, 6-3. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (2). Women’s Doubles Quarterfinals Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (16), Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 7-5. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, 7-5, 6-2. Elena Vesnina and Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 9-7. Mixed Doubles Third Round Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Sander Gille (13), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Tara Moore and Arthur Fery, Britain, 7-6 (5), 6-3. Jeremy Chardy, France, and Naomi Broady, Britain, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Raven Klaasen (10), South Africa, 6-3, 7-5. Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (17), Australia, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Latisha Chan (6), Taiwan, 6-4, 7-6 (4). Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.