Wimbledon Results

Monday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Monday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Fourth Round

Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-4, 6-3, 6-1.

Karen Khachanov (25), Russia, def. Sebastian Korda, United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8.

Denis Shapovalov (10), Canada, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (8), Spain, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Cristian Garin (17), Chile, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Andrey Rublev (5), Russia, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4.

Roger Federer (6), Switzerland, def. Lorenzo Sonego (23), Italy, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Fourth Round

Ons Jabeur (21), Tunisia, def. Iga Swiatek (7), Poland, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Elena Rybakina (18), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Barbora Krejcikova (14), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-3.

Karolina Muchova (19), Czech Republic, def. Paula Badosa (30), Spain, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, def. Madison Keys (23), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, def. Coco Gauff (20), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-4, 3-0, ret.

Men’s Doubles

Third Round

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (8), Brazil, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, walkover.

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3).

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, def. Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (10).

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan (14), Japan, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Nikola Cacic, Serbia, and Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, and Jaume Munar, Spain, 4-3, ret.

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Robin Haase, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (3), Colombia, def. Luke Saville and Max Purcell (16), Australia, 6-3, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, and Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, walkover.

Women’s Doubles

Third Round

Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, walkover.

Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund (11), Germany, 6-2, 7-5.

Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan (7), Taiwan, def. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Lucie Hradecka and Marie Bouzkova (16), Czech Republic, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, 6-1, 6-3.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (3), Belgium, def. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula (14), United States, 7-5, 6-3.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok (13), Ukraine, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Mixed Doubles

Second Round

Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Max Purcell, Australia, and Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, walkover.

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, def. Venus Williams, United States, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, walkover.

Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (17), Australia, def. Roman Jebavy and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, def. Ben Mclachlan and Ena Shibahara (15), Japan, walkover.

Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Marcus Daniell (16), New Zealand, walkover.

