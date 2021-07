Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships…

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Men’s Singles Second Round Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 6-0, 6-2. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. Women’s Singles Second Round Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (16), Russia, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3. Barbora Krejcikova (14), Czech Republic, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 7-5, 6-4. Paula Badosa (30), Spain, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1. Karolina Muchova (19), Czech Republic, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Maria Sakkari (15), Greece, 7-5, 6-4. Men’s Doubles First Round Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Jonathan Erlich, Israel, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4. Matt Reid and Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Luke Johnson and Anton Matusevich, Britain, 7-6 (3), 6-2. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (13), Belgium, 6-4, 6-4. Women’s Doubles First Round Sharon Fichman, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos (9), Mexico, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Vivian Heisen, Germany, 6-2, 6-1. Heather Watson and Harriet Dart, Britain, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, and Zhang Shuai, China, 6-3, 6-2. Arina Rodionova, Australia, and Zarina Diyas, Kazakhstan, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, and Timea Babos (2), Hungary, 6-1, 6-2. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (5), Japan, def. Caroline Garcia, France, and Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 6-4, 6-2. Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Sania Mirza, India, def. Alexa Guarachi Mathison, Chile, and Desirae Krawczyk (6), United States, 7-5, 6-3. Aleksandra Krunic and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.