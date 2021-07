Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Women’s Singles Semifinals Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Angelique Kerber (25), Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (3). Karolina Pliskova (8), Czech Republic, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4. Men’s Doubles Semifinals Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (1), Croatia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (6), Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5). Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Mixed Doubles Third Round Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Rajeev Ram and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (5), United States, walkover. Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals Zhang Shuai, China, and John Peers (17), Australia, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Nicole Melichar (4), United States, 6-2, 6-4. Neal Skupski, Britain, and Desirae Krawczyk (7), United States, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Andreja Klepac (14), Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 6-2. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Kevin Krawietz (9), Germany, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 9-7. Harriet Dart and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, and Naomi Broady, Britain, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.