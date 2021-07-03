Wimbledon Lookahead: Last ‘Manic Monday’ awaits at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY After Wimbledon takes the middle Sunday off for the last time, “Manic Monday”…

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

After Wimbledon takes the middle Sunday off for the last time, “Manic Monday” awaits. The grass-court Grand Slam tournament is the only major where all of the men’s and women’s fourth-round matches are scheduled for the same day — a tradition that will go away in 2022, when the All England Club adds action on the traditional mid-fortnight rest day. Eight-time champion Roger Federer and two-time defending champ Novak Djokovic will both face opponents who never had been past the first round at Wimbledon before this year. Federer is up against No. 23-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy, and Djokovic plays No. 17 Cristian Garin of Chile. The top-seeded woman, 2019 French Open champion Ash Barty, will try to reach the quarterfinals at the All England Club for the first time when she meets 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. There are two teenagers still in the bracket: American Coco Gauff, 17, takes on 2018 Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber, the only past champ remaining, while Britain’s Emma Raducanu, 18, goes up against Ajla Tomljanovic.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).

SATURDAY’S WEATHER

Rain. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).

SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Third Round: No. 1 Ash Barty beat Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 7-5; No. 14 Barbora Krejcikova beat Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-5; No. 20 Coco Gauff beat Kaja Juvan 6-3, 6-3; Emma Raducanu beat Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 7-5.

Men’s Third Round: No. 2 Daniil Medvedev beat No. 32 Marin Cilic 6-7 (3), 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat No. 31 Taylor Fritz 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4); No. 6 Roger Federer beat Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; No. 7 Matteo Berrettini beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

66 — Years since the last time more than one man from Italy reached the fourth round at Wimbledon. Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego are both that far this time.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t think I’m ever going to be the person that he is, because he’s Roger, I’m Coco. But definitely, I do … try to model my behavior after him in the way he is, on and off the court.” — Gauff, discussing Federer.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.