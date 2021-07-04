CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden says US 'coming back together' | When relief measures expire | WH to boost response in hot spots | DC-region vaccine data
Home » Sports » Whitecaps’ own goal lifts…

Whitecaps’ own goal lifts FC Dallas to 2-2 tie

The Associated Press

July 4, 2021, 11:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night.

Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau.

After the tying goal, Crepeau made a pair of saves to help the Whitecaps (2-6-3) prevent a late winner by FC Dallas (2-4-5).

Jesús Ferreira whipped in a well-placed cross and Ricardo Pepi headed it home from close range to open the scoring for Dallas in the 22nd minute. It was Pepi’s fifth goal of the season.

In the 30th minute, Dallas defender Bressan misplayed Cristian Dájome’s cross and Lucas Cavallini twisted goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer with a pair of cutbacks to tie it at 1 for the Whitecaps.

Andy Rose finished Déiber Caicedo’s cross to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead in first-half stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Congress skeptical VA has the capacity to manage EHR, growing technology to-do list

CISA headquarters plans finalized as DHS consolidated campus reaches 'critical mass'

DoD touts gains in vaccination rates, but worries about Delta variant

Security clearance software 're-baselined' after schedule slips

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up