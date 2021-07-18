Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Vela, Rossi score as LAFC beats Real Salt Lake 2-1

The Associated Press

July 18, 2021, 12:46 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carlos Vela scored in the 79th minute and Los Angeles FC beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Saturday night.

LAFC (6-4-3) has won three games in a row — for the first time since the 2019 season — and four of its last five.

Kim Moon-Hwan lofted an entry from the right wing to the far post where Vela sliced a rising side-netter past goalkeeper David Ochoa to cap the scoring. It was the first career MLS assist for the 25-year-old Moon-Hwan.

The 20-year-old Ochoa matched his career high with eight saves — including a shot from point-blank range by Diego Rossi in the 55th minute and made a diving stop of a penalty kick by Vela in the 60th minute — as LAFC racked up 29 shots.

Rossi scored on a give-and-go with José Cifuentes to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute and Aaron Herrera scored his first MLS goal in the 18th for Real Salt Lake (4-4-4).

LAFC’s Jesús David Murillo was shown a yellow card in the 62nd minute, his fifth of the season, resulting in a 1-game suspension that will be served Wednesday against the Portland Timbers.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

