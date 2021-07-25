2020 Olympics: Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold medal | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | COVID-positive volleyball player quarantine
Valentin scores, San Jose draws Houston 1-1

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 12:48 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zarek Valentin’s own goal helped the San Jose Earthquakes play the Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 tie Saturday.

Matias Vera opened a 1-0 lead for the Dynamo (3-4-8) in the 40th minute. Valentin put the Earthquakes (3-7-5) on the scoreboard with an own goal in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Dynamo outshot the Earthquakes 7-5, with five shots on goal to two for the Earthquakes.

JT Marcinkowski saved four of the five shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Marko Maric had two saves for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Saturday. The Earthquakes visit the Seattle Sounders and the Dynamo host Real Salt Lake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

