USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Mississippi St (31) 50-18 799 7 2. Vanderbilt 49-18 760 3 3. Texas 50-17 713 4 (tie) N.C. State (1) 37-19 713 17 5. Tennessee 50-18 626 2 6. Arizona 45-18 620 5 7. Stanford 39-17 619 9 8. Arkansas 50-13 593 1 9. Virginia 36-27 558 NR 10. Notre Dame 34-13 493 6 11. Mississippi 45-22 462 11 12. Texas Tech 39-17 447 7 13. East Carolina 44-17 412 14 14. Dallas Baptist 41-18 336 NR 15. Oregon 39-16 271 12 16. TCU 41-19 261 10 17. Old Dominion 44-16 243 15 18. LSU 38-25 215 NR 19. Nebraska 34-14 195 19 20. UC Irvine 43-18 187 16 21. Louisiana Tech 45-20 175 18 22. South Florida 31-30 127 NR 23. Southern Miss 40-21 104 20 24. UCLA 37-20 73 21 25. Florida 38-22 48 13

Dropped out: No. 22 Gonzaga (34-19); No. 23 Oklahoma State (36-19); No. 24 Florida State (31-24); No. 25 Charlotte (40-21).

Others receiving votes: Charlotte (40-21) 39; UC Santa Barbara (41-20) 37; South Carolina (34-23) 37; Liberty (41-16) 35; Gonzaga (34-19) 31; Oregon State (37-24) 28; Florida State (31-24) 26; Oklahoma State (36-19) 26; Georgia Tech (31-25) 21; Maryland (30-18) 17; Fairfield (39-5) 15; Duke (33-22) 10; South Alabama (36-22) 9; Michigan (27-19) 8; Central Michigan (42-18) 3; Miami (Fla.) (33-21) 3; Arizona State (33-22) 2; Connecticut (34-19) 2; Indiana State (31-21) 1.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.