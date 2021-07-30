2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
United States 2, Netherlands 2, United States advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 9:52 AM

United States 2 0 0 2
Netherlands 1 1 0 2

First Half_1, Netherlands, Miedema, 18th minute; 2, United States, Mewis, (Williams), 28th; 3, United States, Williams, 31st.

Second Half_4, Netherlands, Miedema, 54th.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Netherlands, Vivianne Miedema, NG; Dominique Janssen, G; Stefanie Van der Gragt, G; Aniek Nouwen, NG. United States, Rose Lavelle, G; Alex Morgan, G; Christen Press, G; Megan Rapinoe, G.

Yellow Cards_Horan, United States, 77th; Van de Donk, Netherlands, 90th+4; O Hara, United States, 115th.

Referee_Kate Jacewicz.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

