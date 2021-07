U.S. Soccer Schedule

All Times EDT (Won 8, Lost 1) Sunday, Jan. 31 — United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Thursday, March…

All Times EDT (Won 8, Lost 1)

Sunday, Jan. 31 — United States 7, Trinidad and Tobago 0

Thursday, March 25 — United States 4, Jamaica 1

Sunday, March 28 — United States 2, Northern Ireland 1

Sunday, May 30 — Switzerland 2, United States 1

a-Thursday, June 3 — United States 1, Honduras 0

a-Sunday, June 6 — United States 3, Mexico 2, ET

Wednesday, June 9 — United States 4, Costa Rica 0

b-Sunday, July 11 — United States 1, Haiti 0

b-Thursday, July 15 — United States 6, Martinique 1

b-Sunday, July 18 — vs. Canada at Kansas City, Kan., 5 p.m.

q-Thursday, Sept. 2 — at El Salvador

q-Sunday, Sept. 5 — vs. Canada at Nashville, Tenn., 8 p.m.

q-Wednesday, Sept. 8 — at Honduras

q-Thursday, Oct. 7— vs. Jamaica

q-Sunday, Oct. 10 — at Panama

q-Wednesday, Oct. 13 — vs. Costa Rica

q-Friday, Nov 12 — vs. Mexico

q-Tuesday, Nov. 16 — at Jamaica

a-CONCACAF Nations League

b-CONCACAF Gold Cup

c-World Cup qualifier

