U.S. Senior Open Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Omaha Country Club
|Omaha, Neb
|Purse: $4 million
|Yardage: 6,798; Par: 70
|(a)amateur
|Third Round
Jim Furyk 72-64-66_202
Stephen Ames 65-73-68_206
Retief Goosen 72-69-66_207
Steve Flesch 73-71-64_208
Wes Short, Jr. 66-75-68_209
Mike Weir 70-71-68_209
Kevin Sutherland 72-68-69_209
Fred Couples 69-71-69_209
Fran Quinn 68-73-69_210
Gene Sauers 71-70-69_210
Peter Fowler 71-70-69_210
Jeff Maggert 71-70-69_210
Rod Pampling 69-72-69_210
Greg Kraft 75-65-70_210
Bernhard Langer 71-72-68_211
Paul Goydos 72-72-67_211
David Toms 70-71-70_211
Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-71-72_211
Jerry Kelly 71-72-69_212
Lee Janzen 69-73-70_212
Vijay Singh 75-70-67_212
Alex Cejka 67-74-71_212
Bob Estes 71-70-71_212
Shane Bertsch 70-70-72_212
Ted Tryba 69-71-72_212
Tom Lehman 70-72-71_213
Kent Jones 70-70-73_213
Billy Andrade 65-75-73_213
Marco Dawson 72-71-71_214
Colin Montgomerie 69-74-71_214
Ernie Els 73-70-71_214
Robert Karlsson 67-75-72_214
Dicky Pride 74-70-70_214
Jay Haas 69-71-74_214
Tom Byrum 70-70-74_214
Joey Sindelar 74-70-71_215
Woody Austin 72-75-68_215
Thongchai Jaidee 69-71-75_215
Darren Clarke 74-68-74_216
Robin Byrd 71-71-74_216
Jerry Smith 69-76-71_216
Glen Day 71-75-70_216
Paul Broadhurst 72-75-69_216
Scott Parel 71-73-73_217
Kevin Kraft 70-75-72_217
Markus Brier 71-73-73_217
Harry Rudolph 74-72-71_217
Billy Mayfair 75-72-70_217
Mark O’Meara 70-71-77_218
William Mitchell 70-76-72_218
Rocco Mediate 71-76-71_218
Judd Gibb 72-71-76_219
Doug Barron 72-72-75_219
Jeff Sluman 74-72-73_219
Bobby Gage 73-74-72_219
Todd White 71-72-77_220
Mark Strickland 71-74-75_220
John Aber 74-72-74_220
David Shacklady 72-74-74_220
Jean-Francois Remesy 77-69-74_220
Jody Bellflower 73-74-73_220
Steve Runge 70-74-77_221
Jesús Rivas 72-72-78_222
Barry Lane 78-69-76_223
Michael McCoy 73-74-76_223
John Riegger 74-72-78_224
