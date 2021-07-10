Coronavirus News: DC-area schools respond to CDC mask guidance | Six Flags mass vaccination site to close | COVID-19 vaccine booster not needed | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
U.S. Senior Open Championship Scores

The Associated Press

July 10, 2021, 9:43 PM

Saturday
At Omaha Country Club
Omaha, Neb
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 6,798; Par: 70
(a)amateur
Third Round

Jim Furyk 72-64-66_202

Stephen Ames 65-73-68_206

Retief Goosen 72-69-66_207

Steve Flesch 73-71-64_208

Wes Short, Jr. 66-75-68_209

Mike Weir 70-71-68_209

Kevin Sutherland 72-68-69_209

Fred Couples 69-71-69_209

Fran Quinn 68-73-69_210

Gene Sauers 71-70-69_210

Peter Fowler 71-70-69_210

Jeff Maggert 71-70-69_210

Rod Pampling 69-72-69_210

Greg Kraft 75-65-70_210

Bernhard Langer 71-72-68_211

Paul Goydos 72-72-67_211

David Toms 70-71-70_211

Miguel Angel Jiménez 68-71-72_211

Jerry Kelly 71-72-69_212

Lee Janzen 69-73-70_212

Vijay Singh 75-70-67_212

Alex Cejka 67-74-71_212

Bob Estes 71-70-71_212

Shane Bertsch 70-70-72_212

Ted Tryba 69-71-72_212

Tom Lehman 70-72-71_213

Kent Jones 70-70-73_213

Billy Andrade 65-75-73_213

Marco Dawson 72-71-71_214

Colin Montgomerie 69-74-71_214

Ernie Els 73-70-71_214

Robert Karlsson 67-75-72_214

Dicky Pride 74-70-70_214

Jay Haas 69-71-74_214

Tom Byrum 70-70-74_214

Joey Sindelar 74-70-71_215

Woody Austin 72-75-68_215

Thongchai Jaidee 69-71-75_215

Darren Clarke 74-68-74_216

Robin Byrd 71-71-74_216

Jerry Smith 69-76-71_216

Glen Day 71-75-70_216

Paul Broadhurst 72-75-69_216

Scott Parel 71-73-73_217

Kevin Kraft 70-75-72_217

Markus Brier 71-73-73_217

Harry Rudolph 74-72-71_217

Billy Mayfair 75-72-70_217

Mark O’Meara 70-71-77_218

William Mitchell 70-76-72_218

Rocco Mediate 71-76-71_218

Judd Gibb 72-71-76_219

Doug Barron 72-72-75_219

Jeff Sluman 74-72-73_219

Bobby Gage 73-74-72_219

Todd White 71-72-77_220

Mark Strickland 71-74-75_220

John Aber 74-72-74_220

David Shacklady 72-74-74_220

Jean-Francois Remesy 77-69-74_220

Jody Bellflower 73-74-73_220

Steve Runge 70-74-77_221

Jesús Rivas 72-72-78_222

Barry Lane 78-69-76_223

Michael McCoy 73-74-76_223

John Riegger 74-72-78_224

