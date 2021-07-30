Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 42 30 .583 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 42 30 .583 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 37 36 .507 5½ Round Rock (Texas) 36 37 .493 6½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 31 41 .431 11 El Paso (San Diego) 29 42 .408 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 46 27 .630 — Tacoma (Seattle) 40 33 .548 6 Las Vegas (Oakland) 37 36 .507 9 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 35 38 .479 11 Sacramento (San Francisco) 30 43 .411 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 9, Reno 6, 1st game

Reno 10, Round Rock 6, 2nd game

Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 3

Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1

Albuquerque 11, El Paso 7

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Round Rock 3, Oklahoma City 1

Albuquerque 13, Salt Lake 11

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

