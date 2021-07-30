2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 30, 2021, 1:46 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 42 30 .583
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 37 36 .507
Round Rock (Texas) 36 37 .493
Albuquerque (Colorado) 31 41 .431 11
El Paso (San Diego) 29 42 .408 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 46 27 .630
Tacoma (Seattle) 40 33 .548 6
Las Vegas (Oakland) 37 36 .507 9
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 35 38 .479 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 30 43 .411 16

___

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 9, Reno 6, 1st game

Reno 10, Round Rock 6, 2nd game

Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 3

Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1

Albuquerque 11, El Paso 7

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Round Rock 3, Oklahoma City 1

Albuquerque 13, Salt Lake 11

Reno 6, Sacramento 5

Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

