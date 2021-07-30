Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|42
|30
|.583
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|36
|.507
|5½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|36
|37
|.493
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|31
|41
|.431
|11
|El Paso (San Diego)
|29
|42
|.408
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|46
|27
|.630
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|40
|33
|.548
|6
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|37
|36
|.507
|9
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|38
|.479
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|30
|43
|.411
|16
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock 9, Reno 6, 1st game
Reno 10, Round Rock 6, 2nd game
Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 3
Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1
Albuquerque 11, El Paso 7
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
Sugar Land 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings
Round Rock 3, Oklahoma City 1
Albuquerque 13, Salt Lake 11
Reno 6, Sacramento 5
Tacoma 4, Las Vegas 1
|Friday’s Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reno at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
