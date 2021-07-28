Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|41
|30
|.577
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|37
|35
|.514
|4½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|35
|37
|.486
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|30
|41
|.414
|11½
|El Paso (San Diego)
|29
|41
|.414
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|45
|27
|.625
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|39
|33
|.542
|6
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|37
|35
|.514
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|35
|37
|.486
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|30
|42
|.417
|15
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock 9, Reno 6, 1st game
Reno 10, Round Rock 6, 2nd game
Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 3
Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1
Albuquerque 11, El Paso 7
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4
|Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Thursday’s Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
