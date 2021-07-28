2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 5:25 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 41 30 .577
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 37 35 .514
Round Rock (Texas) 35 37 .486
Albuquerque (Colorado) 30 41 .414 11½
El Paso (San Diego) 29 41 .414 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 45 27 .625
Tacoma (Seattle) 39 33 .542 6
Las Vegas (Oakland) 37 35 .514 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 35 37 .486 10
Sacramento (San Francisco) 30 42 .417 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 9, Reno 6, 1st game

Reno 10, Round Rock 6, 2nd game

Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 3

Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1

Albuquerque 11, El Paso 7

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

