Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 1:32 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 40 30 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 37 34 .521
Round Rock (Texas) 34 36 .486 6
El Paso (San Diego) 29 40 .420 10½
Albuquerque (Colorado) 29 41 .414 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 44 26 .629
Tacoma (Seattle) 38 33 .535
Las Vegas (Oakland) 36 35 .507
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 35 36 .493
Sacramento (San Francisco) 30 41 .423 14½

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 1st game

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0

Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 6

Round Rock at Reno, ppd.

Sugar Land 10, Oklahoma City 8

Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City 3, Sugar Land 2

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 5

El Paso 1, Albuquerque 0

Reno 11, Round Rock 10

Tacoma 7, Sacramento 4

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Reno, 2, 8 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

