Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 11:35 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 40 29 .580
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 36 34 .514
Round Rock (Texas) 34 35 .493 6
Albuquerque (Colorado) 29 40 .420 11
El Paso (San Diego) 28 40 .412 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 43 26 .623
Tacoma (Seattle) 37 33 .529
Las Vegas (Oakland) 36 34 .514
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 34 36 .486
Sacramento (San Francisco) 30 40 .429 13½

___

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 4

Albuquerque 10, El Paso 6, 1st game

El Paso 3, Albuquerque 2, 2nd game

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 0

Reno 2, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 2

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 1st game

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0

Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 6

Round Rock at Reno, ppd.

Sugar Land 10, Oklahoma City 8

Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Reno, 2, 8 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

