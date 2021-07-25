Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 40 29 .580 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 40 29 .580 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 36 34 .514 4½ Round Rock (Texas) 34 35 .493 6 Albuquerque (Colorado) 29 40 .420 11 El Paso (San Diego) 28 40 .412 11½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 43 26 .623 — Tacoma (Seattle) 37 33 .529 6½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 36 34 .514 7½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 34 36 .486 9½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 30 40 .429 13½

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 4

Albuquerque 10, El Paso 6, 1st game

El Paso 3, Albuquerque 2, 2nd game

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 0

Reno 2, Round Rock 1

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 2

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 1st game

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0

Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 6

Round Rock at Reno, ppd.

Sugar Land 10, Oklahoma City 8

Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 2nd game

Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6

Monday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock at Reno, 2, 8 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

