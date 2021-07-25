Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|40
|29
|.580
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|36
|34
|.514
|4½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|34
|35
|.493
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|29
|40
|.420
|11
|El Paso (San Diego)
|28
|40
|.412
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|43
|26
|.623
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|37
|33
|.529
|6½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|36
|34
|.514
|7½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|34
|36
|.486
|9½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|30
|40
|.429
|13½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 4
Albuquerque 10, El Paso 6, 1st game
El Paso 3, Albuquerque 2, 2nd game
Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 0
Reno 2, Round Rock 1
Sacramento 8, Tacoma 2
|Sunday’s Games
Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 1st game
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0
Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 6
Round Rock at Reno, ppd.
Sugar Land 10, Oklahoma City 8
Sacramento 3, Tacoma 2, 2nd game
Albuquerque 7, El Paso 6
|Monday’s Games
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Round Rock at Reno, 2, 8 p.m.
Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Albuquerque at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
