Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 38 29 .567 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 36 32 .529 2½ Round Rock (Texas) 34 34 .500 4½ El Paso (San Diego) 27 38 .415 10 Albuquerque (Colorado) 27 39 .409 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 42 26 .618 — Tacoma (Seattle) 36 31 .537 5½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 35 33 .515 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 33 35 .485 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 28 39 .418 13½

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 5, Oklahoma City 4

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, susp.

El Paso 9, Albuquerque 4

Round Rock 8, Reno 4

Sacramento 8, Tacoma 7

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City 14, Sugar Land 5

Salt Lake 12, Las Vegas 5, 1st game

Las Vegas 10, Salt Lake 1, 2nd game

Albuquerque at El Paso, ppd.

Reno 5, Round Rock 3

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 0

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 3:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 7:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

